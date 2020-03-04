Woodford Income Focus
The ghost of Christmas past: Woodford saga to haunt 2020
Equity Income fund drama likely to carry on into the next year
Update: Woodford Income Focus fate to be decided by year-end
New letter to investors today
Total losses for Woodford Equity Income to amount to £1bn - reports
Analysis from PJT Park Hill
'Several investment managers' eye up Woodford Income Focus
Decision from Link expected 'in the coming weeks'
Morningstar: Investors exit Woodford Income Focus in June
Fallout from fund suspension continues
Woodford IM to transfer unquoted stocks from Equity Income fund to Patient Capital trust
Income Focus fund moves sector
Woodford confident changing investment backdrop will bolster poorly-performing funds
Investment backdrop to look 'very different'
Woodford to stand by 'poor investment' Capita
Reacts to share price drop
Woodford Income Focus fund raises £553m at launch
Launched on 20 March