Behind the scenes from the ceremony
Last week Investment Week celebrated its second Women in Investment Awards at a sparkling ceremony in London. Here, we showcase the winners receiving their accolades on the night.
Diversity rising up agendas
Ceremony takes place on 28 November
Karis Stander, managing director of Investment 20/20, talks to Investment Week editor Katrina Lloyd about broadening the talent pool in investment management and challenging traditional recruitment practices.
This year's Awards take place on 28 November
Ahead of ceremony in November