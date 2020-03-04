Viewpoint

The Sustainable Venture Development Conference
Taking place at Nabarro LLP in London on April 19, is an independent, one-day event bringing together low-carbon industry leaders, investors and stakeholders to focus on identifying, building and growing businesses in the sector.

Safe haven in stormy conditions
The Traded Policies Fund invests in Traded Life Policies (TLPs), an asset class which has delivered smooth, predictable investment returns independent of interest rates, equities and commodities.

Buying a franchise
One option if you are a budding entrepreneur looking to start your own business is to buy a franchise.

A US high flyer from UBS
The primary objective for the UBS US Large Cap Growth Team, based in New York, is to discover growth opportunities that have been underestimated or overlooked by the wider market. The US has provided fertile ground to such investors over the past 18 months,...

Understanding ISAs
You save without paying UK tax on the interest you earn, providing all ISA conditions are met - that's the simple appeal of ISA accounts.

Help for new businesses
Launching a new business is an exciting and rewarding experience, but nobody expects you to know everything about it right at the start. True, you're expected to know your own products and services, and the market in which you're operating. But there's...