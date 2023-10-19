varagon capital partners

Man Group AUM surpasses $160bn for the first time

AUM at an all-time high

clock 19 October 2023 • 1 min read
Man Group completes acquisition of Varagon Partners

US private credit manager

clock 07 September 2023 • 1 min read
Man Group to acquire $11.8bn US private credit manager

Varagon Capital Partners

clock 06 July 2023 • 2 min read
