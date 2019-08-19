Unquoted companies

Funds

Woodford profits from unquoted Ultrahaptics sale - reports

Private equity firm buys stock

clock 19 August 2019 • 1 min read

Regulation

FCA 'in discussions' over Woodford's unquoted Guernsey listings

'May open an investigation'

clock 05 June 2019 • 1 min read

Investment Trusts

Woodford points to second wave of disruptors for performance uplift on PCT in 2018

Full-year results

clock 05 April 2019 • 2 min read

UK

Woodford IM to transfer unquoted stocks from Equity Income fund to Patient Capital trust

Income Focus fund moves sector

clock 01 March 2019 • 2 min read

Investment Trusts

Buxton's Merian plans first trust launch investing in unquoted companies

Raising £200m

clock 10 September 2018 • 3 min read

Investment Trusts

Board of Aberdeen New Thai trust plans overhaul to boost performance

Fee reduction and new dividend

clock 03 May 2018 • 3 min read

Investment Trusts

Update: Concerns raised over independence of Woodford trust's board

Celebrated anniversary on 21 April

clock 24 April 2018 • 5 min read

Investment Trusts

Artemis Alpha trust board proposes raft of changes; Dodd's co-manager Paterson to retire

Performance fee dropped

clock 11 April 2018 • 4 min read

Investment Trusts

Woodford Patient Capital trust seeks greater flexibility

Keep pace with holdings

clock 21 April 2017 • 3 min read

Investment Trusts

International Biotechnology trust to introduce 4% annual dividend

Subject to shareholder approval

clock 12 September 2016 • 3 min read
