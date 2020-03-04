united kingdom european union membership referendum
Fidelity's Himsworth: We are holding extra liquidity to exploit Brexit-related market dips
It is easy in times of political fear and uncertainty to be 'trapped in the headlights' as opposed to thinking ahead and investing for the future. According to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey, global investors have been selling...
Greece completes three-year EU bailout programme
Will be able to borrow on financial markets for first time in eight years
Rathbones' Thomson cuts UK exposure to lowest ever level on Global Opps fund
Amid Brexit concerns
Goldman Sachs International's CEO: We are spending money every single day to prepare for Brexit
'Significant' Brexit transitional deal needed
Goldman Sachs chief warns Brexit risks 'will stall' City
Firm has made contingency plans
Revealed: FTSE 100 winners and losers since Brexit vote
Mining companies the best performers
FundRock opens Dublin office amid Brexit-related market uncertainty
Office to be headed up by Ross Thomson
Supreme Court rules UK parliament must vote to trigger Brexit
Blow to Theresa May
Coutts: There is value in sterling despite post-referendum 'dark clouds'
EU trade is no major halting block for pound