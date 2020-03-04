UK Structured Products Association
Structured product performance analysis tool launched for advisers
Free for advisers
Lifting the bonnet on structured product design
Ian Lowes, founder of StructuredProductReview.com, says concerns over complexity should not blind advisers to the benefits of using structured products in retail client portfolios.
Time for a fight back on structured product coverage?
Jamie Smith, chairman of the UK Structured Products Association, asks: Is it time the consumer press were made more accountable for their coverage of structured products?
FSA intervenes in 'unfair' structured product T&Cs
Investec Bank and Morgan Stanley have both modified the terms and conditions of their structured products after the Financial Services Authority (FSA) found terms in both were potentially ‘unfair' to clients.
FSA finds weaknesses in struc prod design
The FSA has issued further guidance for structured product firms after identifying weaknesses in the way providers design and approve the products.
Lehmans three years on: Are investors better off?
Three years on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Laura Miller revisits the shocking events and asks if any lessons have been learned.
Five tips for picking the right structured fund
Emma Louise Davidson, executive member of the UK Structured Products Association and Citi's head of cross-asset group for UK and Ireland, reveals how to pick the right structured product.