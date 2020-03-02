Ian Lowes, founder of StructuredProductReview.com, says concerns over complexity should not blind advisers to the benefits of using structured products in retail client portfolios.
Jamie Smith, chairman of the UK Structured Products Association, asks: Is it time the consumer press were made more accountable for their coverage of structured products?
Investec Bank and Morgan Stanley have both modified the terms and conditions of their structured products after the Financial Services Authority (FSA) found terms in both were potentially ‘unfair' to clients.
The FSA has issued further guidance for structured product firms after identifying weaknesses in the way providers design and approve the products.
Three years on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Laura Miller revisits the shocking events and asks if any lessons have been learned.
Emma Louise Davidson, executive member of the UK Structured Products Association and Citi's head of cross-asset group for UK and Ireland, reveals how to pick the right structured product.