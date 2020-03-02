UK Structured Products Association

Investment

Structured product performance analysis tool launched for advisers

Free for advisers

clock 02 March 2020 • 2 min read

Specialist

Lifting the bonnet on structured product design

Ian Lowes, founder of StructuredProductReview.com, says concerns over complexity should not blind advisers to the benefits of using structured products in retail client portfolios.

clock 20 May 2013 •

Specialist

Time for a fight back on structured product coverage?

Jamie Smith, chairman of the UK Structured Products Association, asks: Is it time the consumer press were made more accountable for their coverage of structured products?

clock 17 March 2013 • 5 min read

Wealth managers

FSA intervenes in 'unfair' structured product T&Cs

Investec Bank and Morgan Stanley have both modified the terms and conditions of their structured products after the Financial Services Authority (FSA) found terms in both were potentially ‘unfair' to clients.

clock 26 February 2013 • 2 min read

Specialist

FSA finds weaknesses in struc prod design

The FSA has issued further guidance for structured product firms after identifying weaknesses in the way providers design and approve the products.

clock 02 November 2011 •

Economics

Lehmans three years on: Are investors better off?

Three years on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, Laura Miller revisits the shocking events and asks if any lessons have been learned.

clock 15 September 2011 • 3 min read

Specialist

Five tips for picking the right structured fund

Emma Louise Davidson, executive member of the UK Structured Products Association and Citi's head of cross-asset group for UK and Ireland, reveals how to pick the right structured product.

clock 14 February 2011 •
Trustpilot