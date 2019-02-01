uk corporates

Why the UK has created 'the perfect environment' for M&A

UK

Why the UK has created 'the perfect environment' for M&A

While our politicians, the media and many investors have their attention fixated on the Brexit negotiations, UK management teams have been getting on with the day job - and deal-making is on the agenda.

clock 01 February 2019 •
Most read
01

Regulation outlook 2022: Impact of past, present and future decisions set to take hold

21 December 2021 • 6 min read
02

'Tis the season (to look after mental health)

21 December 2021 • 3 min read
Trustpilot