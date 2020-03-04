THS
GAM to acquire Taube Hodson Stonex
THS to become part of GAM brand
Which financial stocks offer the best potential?
Sector recovery continues
Should investors venture back into emerging markets? (Part II)
Some managers still remain committed to asset class
Is now the time to increase exposure to emerging markets? (Part I)
After months of capital outflows and uncertainty, the Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates in September could provide emerging markets with some respite.
THS Partners to launch retail share class after SJP exit
Taube Hodson Stonex Partners (THS) is launching a retail share class for its flagship £592m International Growth and Value fund, after parting company with St James's Place (SJP) late last year.