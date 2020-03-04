Thesis Asset Management
Bespoke investment solutions
Thesis Asset Management provides discretionary investment management for individuals, charities and trustees. It was founded in 1974 and has offices in Chichester, Brighton, Guildford and Lymington. It seeks to develop relationships with professionals in financial advice, law, accountancy and tax to help them deliver investment solutions for their clients.
Thesis also offers discretionary portfolio management from £150,000 and ready-made solutions for investments of £10,000 upwards. This year, it launched a decumulation service with the aim of providing investors long-term income while mitigating near-term risks. Its private office team caters for clients with £5m or more to invest, and the company has roughly £15.1bn of funds invested (as at 31 December 2017).
The US dollar is close to peaking and the risks now seem to be on the downside.
The UK remains out of favour among global investors and, with domestic fund flows retreating, we have been taking this opportunity to add to UK equities as sentiment seems to have reached extreme levels.
Ryan Paterson, research analyst at Thesis Asset Management, highlights three UK companies that he favours - and which he believes the market is currently undervaluing.
With many asset classes having been pumped up to high valuations by central bank stimulus, we are concerned that investors are no longer receiving particularly generous rewards for taking market risk.
In a financial world where pundits continue writing their articles, blogs and analysis about an equity correction or a bond market crunch, would-be investors could be forgiven for keeping their cash in non-yielding bank accounts and accepting the eroding...
Investment Week is pleased to announce the finalists for the Investment Marketing and Innovation Awards 2016.
Thesis Asset Management has launched a UK equity-only model portfolio that invests in direct securities rather than funds.