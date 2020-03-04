Thesis Asset Management

Thesis Asset Management provides discretionary investment management for individuals, charities and trustees. It was founded in 1974 and has offices in Chichester, Brighton, Guildford and Lymington. It seeks to develop relationships with professionals in financial advice, law, accountancy and tax to help them deliver investment solutions for their clients.

Thesis also offers discretionary portfolio management from £150,000 and ready-made solutions for investments of £10,000 upwards. This year, it launched a decumulation service with the aim of providing investors long-term income while mitigating near-term risks. Its private office team caters for clients with £5m or more to invest, and the company has roughly £15.1bn of funds invested (as at 31 December 2017).

Managing macro asset allocation for the long term
In a financial world where pundits continue writing their articles, blogs and analysis about an equity correction or a bond market crunch, would-be investors could be forgiven for keeping their cash in non-yielding bank accounts and accepting the eroding...