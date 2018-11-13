The TM RWC UK Equity Income fund

'Value investing has always felt pretty lonely, but surely that is the reason it works?'

PARTNER INSIGHT: Ian Lance and Nick Purves, managers of the TM RWC UK Equity Income Fund, analyse the tug of war between value and growth that is being observed in markets today and why the future for value investing looks bright.

clock 13 November 2018 •
Value versus growth: The shift has already started

PARTNER INSIGHT: Ian Lance and Nick Purves, portfolio manager of the TM RWC UK Equity Income Fund, discuss the opportunity shift from growth to value after ten years of underperformance.

clock 13 November 2018 •
'Value' as an investment style has rarely been cheaper

PARTNER INSIGHT: Veteran fund managers Ian Lance and Nick Purves explain how they are hoping to take advantage of current valuation opportunities in the market with the launch of the TM RWC UK Equity Income Fund.

clock 12 October 2018 •
