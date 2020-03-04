The Pensions Regulator
MPs tell FCA: Act now on retirement ‘second line of defence' or face fresh mis-selling scandal
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) must establish a ‘second line of defence' for retirees ahead of pension freedom or the industry faces another major mis-selling scandal, according to MPs.
Pension liberation websites frozen in clampdown
Eighteen websites have been suspended and arrests made during a campaign, being revamped on Thursday, against pensions liberation schemes.
Why pension funds are not following rush to equities
PENSION FUNDS
Majority of DC members refuse OMO
TPR investigation into pre-retirement literature of trust-based DC schemes found 23% of retirees use available options