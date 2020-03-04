The Investment Management Association
How will FCA restructure impact boutiques?
Price war masks 'nightmare' of passive fund cost comparison
Fund buyers have called for more transparency on passive fund costs not contained within the ongoing charges figure (OCF) - even as a price war cuts headline fees to record low levels.
IMA considers risk-targeted sectors as number of unclassified funds soars
The Investment Management Association (IMA) is understood to be looking at a range of sectors for the increasing number of risk-targeted funds which are choosing to remain unclassified.
IMA: Equity fund sales tripled in 2013 as FUM hit record high
UK funds under management hit a record high in 2013, while sales of equity funds tripled from 2012, Investment Management Association data has revealed.
IMA's Lowe to exit in November
Jane Lowe, director of markets at the Investment Management Association (IMA), is to exit the UK-based trade body in November.
IMA to create GEM Bond sector after fixed income review
The Investment Management Association (IMA) has unveiled the results of its review into the fixed income sectors, including the creation of a new GEM Bond category.
IMA research: The era of equities is not coming back
Firms are not expecting a return to the "equity culture" seen in the 1990s, according to new research conducted by the Investment Management Association (IMA).
Income funds face IMA sector ejection
A number of high profile UK equity income funds are at risk of being ejected from the Investment Management Association (IMA)'s UK Equity Income peer group next July, when a long-running review of the sector ends.