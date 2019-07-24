The Adviser Centre

The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?

Funds

The Big Question: How do funds make their way onto selectors' buylists?

Managers reveal their stockpicking secrets

clock 24 July 2019 •
Gill Hutchison: When does OCF = VFM?

Multi-asset

Gill Hutchison: When does OCF = VFM?

Fund charges in a low-return world

clock 05 June 2019 •
Absolute Insight EMD fund dropped from Adviser Centre recommended list after challenging year

Investment

Absolute Insight EMD fund dropped from Adviser Centre recommended list after challenging year

Heightened difficulty in executing long and short positions

clock 07 September 2018 •
Co-manager of £1.1bn Investec Global Gold fund departs

Investment

Co-manager of £1.1bn Investec Global Gold fund departs

Removed from Adviser Centre recommended list

clock 27 July 2018 •
Liontrust Macro UK Growth removed from Adviser Centre recommended list as assets dwindle

Investment

Liontrust Macro UK Growth removed from Adviser Centre recommended list as assets dwindle

Poor performance

clock 17 April 2018 •
Warning new MiFID II fund transaction cost methodology will 'mislead' investors as asset managers come under fire

Investment

Warning new MiFID II fund transaction cost methodology will 'mislead' investors as asset managers come under fire

Concerns over 'damaging' new system

clock 26 January 2018 •
The Adviser Centre's Toogood: Fund groups know the writing is on the wall

Funds

The Adviser Centre's Toogood: Fund groups know the writing is on the wall

Facing numerous industry pressures

clock 14 September 2017 •
Trustpilot