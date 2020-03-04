Templeton
The emerging markets asset class remains at the forefront of the world's most vibrant and fastest-growing economies, with overall gross domestic product growth rates comfortably in excess of the developed world this year, despite much-publicised slowdowns...
Value investors have been forced to endure a prolonged period of underperformance, as extreme market dislocations caused by central bank policies have boosted the appeal of growth counterparts.
Who are the industry's longest-serving investment trust managers?
Investment trust shareholders are often told they need to invest for the long term. Fund managers in the closed-ended sector are also following this advice, with two running their trusts for over three decades.
Michael Hasenstab, executive vice president and chief investment officer for Templeton Global Macro Group, gives his assessment of China's true debt levels.
Canaccord Genuity has recommended a number of closed-ended vehicles which investors should reconsider, including a handful still sitting on a premium.
Mark Mobius has stepped back from his role as lead manager of the Templeton Emerging Markets investment trust after 26 years, to be replaced by Carlos Hardenberg.
Prudential chair Paul Manduca has joined the board of the Templeton Emerging Markets trust as its chairman steps down after more than a decade with the company.
Mobius: If you have less than 30% in EM, you are underweight
Mark Mobius, executive chairman of the Templeton emerging markets group, has urged investors to hold at least 30% in emerging markets to ensure they are properly diversified.
A number of emerging market countries have already started implementing significant reforms which could spur economic growth, according to Templeton's Mark Mobius.
