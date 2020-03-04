Technical
Are EISs suitable for your clients?
TAX PLANNING
Special Report: Your guide to hedge funds
SPECIAL REPORT
Our guide to managed futures and how to use them
MANAGED FUTURES
Why closed-ended funds could aid saving for children
The effect of fund charges over the long term make closed-ended trusts an attractive option for a child's investment, writes F&C's Ed Morse.
Rental income deductions explained
Simon Massey of Menzies explains what your can and cannot claim as deductions against rental income.
Mitigating 'voluntary' inheritance tax
Stellar's Jonathan Gain explains how trading companies can help your clients find flexibility and asset control in their IHT planning.
IHT planning for expats
Skandia International's Rachael Griffin looks at why IHT planning is vital for expats.
Start planning early
WAY Investment Services' Mark Benson gives an update on how the Budget 2011 affected inheritance tax planning.
Don't fall foul of the regulator
UCIS are perfectly safe products to recommend, if done in the right manner, says Tony Bray of threesixty Services.
Your tax efficiency tool
David Nash, of the Chancery Partnership, takes a look at how Enterprise Zones can offer high-end clients tax-efficient investment opportunities.
Top tips to advising on UCIS
David Ingram, director of threesixty Services, explains how to advise on unregulated collective investment schemes in a compliant fashion.
Top tips to minimise CGT liabilities
JLT's Martyn Scott outlines the planning opportunities you can use to reduce your client's Capital Gains Tax charges.
The taxation of life settlements explained
The Assured Fund's Andrew Walters unravels the complex tax rules surrounding life settlements.
Don't forget: Your SSAS and EPPS deadlines are approaching
With the fifth anniversary of A Day approaching, Jane Davies of James Hay & The IPS Partnership, looks at how pensions legislation has evolved.
Why a fund's domicile matters
FUND DOMICILES
Will longevity be the next innovative retail asset class?
IS LONGEVITY THE NEW INNOVATIVE ASSET CLASS?
Why QROPS could be the right choice for your client
Mercator Trust's Stephen Collier explains how Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes could benefit your clients who move overseas.
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act explained
Gareth James, technical marketing manager, AJ Bell, asks how the FATCA will affect UK investors.
Business property relief explained
Are you missing an opportunity by not discussing the benefits of business property relief as an IHT tool with clients?
Shining a light on uncertainty
Morningstar's Paul Kaplan and Sam Savage of Vector Economics, explain how Monte Carlo Simulation is used to make probablistic predictions in investment
The volatility of inflation
Jason Britton, chief investment officer at T. Bailey, looks at the reasons behind inflation-related volatility
Decision-making: No problem
TECHNICAL