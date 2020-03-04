TB Garraway
How concerned should investors be about post-Brexit inflation?
It remains difficult to interpret pre-and post-Brexit trends but much of the latest data points to a resilient economy, with high employment and signs the housing market and consumer spending have weathered the initial storms.
Which parts of the UK stockmarket are exciting and where are the trouble spots?
Fund managers spoke about their portfolio strategies and market views at the inaugural Investment Week Funds to Watch UK Equities conference.
Investors should be wary of structuring portfolios with the Brexit vote in mind
As far as markets go, the outcome of the EU referendum has the potential to be far more seismic than polls before them, and one that could see stocks rallying or reeling.
Three of the UK's best growth hotspots: Consumers, infrastructure and housebuilders
Domestic stocks counter global uncertainty
Shifting market dynamics may catch out UK investors
David Urch, lead manager of the TB Garraway UK Equity Market fund, says investors should not be so complacent when it comes to global crises and the potential impact they can have on UK companies.