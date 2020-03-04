TB EEA
'Adopt an investor' plea as life settlements fund to pay out £56m sale proceeds
Dollar denominated assets reach £83m
EEA Group rebrands ahead of LLP launch
EEA Fund Management's parent company has rebranded and created a new subsidiary as it moves away from the name associated with its troubled life settlements fund.
Why relying on the dollar's strength is a risky strategy for investors
As the low interest rate environment continues to vex investors, David Urch, manager of the TB EEA UK Equity Market fund, looks at the areas of growth investors should focus on in 2015
EEA's Urch: UK self-help stories lighting up the FTSE
Mega-caps may have struggled this year, but the UK is awash with successful self-help situations, says EEA's David Urch.
Trend-following investment strategies
Hidden gems: 19 buyers choose their under-the-radar funds
The Big Question: Which small funds are your hidden gems?
The traditional income stocks that now look vulnerable
Year-on-year aggregate dividend growth from UK companies slowed to a sluggish 1.2% in the second quarter, according to Capita Asset Services.
EEA's Urch: Tesco faces 'significant' margin cuts
The trend of slowing dividends from the blue chip income stalwarts is well underway, and Tesco is next in line. The business faces 'significant' cuts to its margins and the dividend may be slashed too, predicts EEA FM's David Urch.
EEA U-turns on share sale scheme after investors protest
Life settlements firm EEA has cancelled a proposed share sale scheme following criticism from shareholders.
EEA's Urch: Why I am shorting Ladbrokes
Why investors should rotate out of UK cyclicals
