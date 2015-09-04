Dollar denominated assets reach £83m
EEA Fund Management's parent company has rebranded and created a new subsidiary as it moves away from the name associated with its troubled life settlements fund.
As the low interest rate environment continues to vex investors, David Urch, manager of the TB EEA UK Equity Market fund, looks at the areas of growth investors should focus on in 2015
Mega-caps may have struggled this year, but the UK is awash with successful self-help situations, says EEA's David Urch.
The Big Question: Which small funds are your hidden gems?
Year-on-year aggregate dividend growth from UK companies slowed to a sluggish 1.2% in the second quarter, according to Capita Asset Services.
The trend of slowing dividends from the blue chip income stalwarts is well underway, and Tesco is next in line. The business faces 'significant' cuts to its margins and the dividend may be slashed too, predicts EEA FM's David Urch.
Life settlements firm EEA has cancelled a proposed share sale scheme following criticism from shareholders.