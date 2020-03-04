TB EEA

EEA's Urch: Tesco faces 'significant' margin cuts
The trend of slowing dividends from the blue chip income stalwarts is well underway, and Tesco is next in line. The business faces 'significant' cuts to its margins and the dividend may be slashed too, predicts EEA FM's David Urch.

  • UK