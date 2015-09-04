TB EEA

Unit trusts/OEICs

'Adopt an investor' plea as life settlements fund to pay out £56m sale proceeds

Dollar denominated assets reach £83m

clock 04 September 2015 • 3 min read

Alternatives

EEA Group rebrands ahead of LLP launch

EEA Fund Management's parent company has rebranded and created a new subsidiary as it moves away from the name associated with its troubled life settlements fund.

clock 15 May 2015 •

Investment

Why relying on the dollar's strength is a risky strategy for investors

As the low interest rate environment continues to vex investors, David Urch, manager of the TB EEA UK Equity Market fund, looks at the areas of growth investors should focus on in 2015

clock 25 March 2015 • 2 min read

UK

EEA's Urch: UK self-help stories lighting up the FTSE

Mega-caps may have struggled this year, but the UK is awash with successful self-help situations, says EEA's David Urch.

clock 04 December 2014 • 2 min read

Investment

Trend-following investment strategies

Trend-following investment strategies

clock 30 October 2014 • 4 min read

Investment

Hidden gems: 19 buyers choose their under-the-radar funds

The Big Question: Which small funds are your hidden gems?

clock 22 September 2014 • 15 min read

Investment

The traditional income stocks that now look vulnerable

Year-on-year aggregate dividend growth from UK companies slowed to a sluggish 1.2% in the second quarter, according to Capita Asset Services.

clock 28 August 2014 •

UK

EEA's Urch: Tesco faces 'significant' margin cuts

The trend of slowing dividends from the blue chip income stalwarts is well underway, and Tesco is next in line. The business faces 'significant' cuts to its margins and the dividend may be slashed too, predicts EEA FM's David Urch.

clock 14 August 2014 •

Investment

EEA U-turns on share sale scheme after investors protest

Life settlements firm EEA has cancelled a proposed share sale scheme following criticism from shareholders.

clock 17 July 2014 •

UK

EEA's Urch: Why I am shorting Ladbrokes

ON UK GROWTH

clock 08 April 2014 •
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