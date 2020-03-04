tax efficient investments
Entrepreneurial spirit lifts Vala's EIS offering
Partner Insight: Vala Capital's Jasper Smith and Paddy Willis have brought together a unique set of entrepreneurial experiences in order to provide new businesses - and investors - with the support they require to succeed
EIS providers: We are not just managing funds; but building up businesses too
Partner Insight: Strong performance and lower fees have propelled the use of EIS strategies by advisers in recent years, and for advisers, investors and providers alike there has been a "paradigm shift in the sector," according to Jack Rose, head of tax-efficient...
LightTower's Rose: 'The effects of recent rule changes yet to feed through to VCTs'
Partner Insight: The government's emphasis on VCTs has also subtly changed in recent years with the ending of asset-backed investment and as with EIS, the emphasis being very much more focused on growth capital opportunities.
Does a new type of venture capitalist need to come to the fore?
Greater dependency on UK growth companies needed
A question of access: Realising the goals of the Patient Capital Review on venture capital schemes
Despite the UK being home to one of the world's most dominant financial centres, it ranks only 13th in the OECD in terms of the number of scale-up businesses based in the country.