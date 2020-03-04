swip

Aberdeen pays £38m top-up for SWIP
Aberdeen Asset Management has made a £38.3m top-up payment to Lloyds Banking Group for Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), which it acquired last year.

Aberdeen suffers further £5bn outflows in Q4
Aberdeen Asset Management has suffered £4.8bn of outflows in the three months to the end of December, higher than analyst expectations, as poor emerging market sentiment weighed on its funds.

Architas' six hidden gems for 2015
From 600 ideas initially suggested by fund groups last year, Architas has selected six funds to watch in 2015 as part of the AXA Wealth Showcase fund range.

Red-flagged: The ten funds in Chelsea's DropZone
Aberdeen Asset Management's purchase of SWIP has landed it with the largest number of products in Chelsea Financial Services' latest underperforming fund rankings - but it has avoided inclusion in the firm's 'DropZone' list.

