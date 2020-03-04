swip
Meet the Investment Influencers: Simon Wood of Aberdeen Asset Management
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Simon Wood of Aberdeen Asset Management.
Aberdeen cuts fees on ex-SWIP EM fund
Inherited from SWIP acquisition
Gosling's Grouse: Why Aberdeen is a great British success story
There is something faintly British about the way Aberdeen Asset Management is being talked about at the moment.
Aberdeen's Gilbert: We are 'not out of woods yet' for outflows
Investors flee from emerging markets
Aberdeen plans job cuts but investment staff unaffected
Emerging market turmoil causing significant outflows
Aberdeen's global head of distribution Brett steps down
Will remain as non-exec director
Aberdeen fund rationalisation continues with three new mergers
Aberdeen Asset Management is continuing its fund rationalisation process following the acquisition of Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) by merging away three more funds.
Aberdeen sells £100m stake to raise seed money for fund launches
Aberdeen Asset Management is to issue £100m of non-voting preference shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking (MUTB) in order to raise money for future fund launches.
Aberdeen steps up fund range restructure with five mergers
Aberdeen Asset Management is to merge away five funds formerly managed by Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) as it continues to rationalise its range.
Aberdeen agrees deal for $6bn alternatives firm
Aberdeen Asset Management is to acquire FLAG Capital Management in a bid to strengthen its alternatives platform and US offering.
Multi-asset survivors: Six funds still widely-held a decade later
Aberdeen suffers £11.3bn H1 outflow
Aberdeen has reported a worse than expected £11.3bn outflow for the six-month period to the end of March despite a rise in revenues over the period.
Aberdeen pays £38m top-up for SWIP
Aberdeen Asset Management has made a £38.3m top-up payment to Lloyds Banking Group for Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), which it acquired last year.
Aberdeen tops Chelsea's RedZone but total AUM falls
The volume of assets held in underperforming funds has fallen by a quarter, although the number of funds has increased, according to Chelsea Financial Services' latest RedZone list.
Numis: Aberdeen may make £900m Russell IM bid
Aberdeen Asset Management may be among the bidders for Russell Investment Management, the $260bn asset manager put on the block by London Stock Exchange Group, according to analysts at Numis.
Aberdeen's Gilbert: We will 'lose credibility' if we reopen EM funds
Aberdeen Asset Management's CEO Martin Gilbert has dismissed the option of re-opening the group's soft-closed emerging market equity products, despite continuing outflows from the funds.
Aberdeen suffers further £5bn outflows in Q4
Aberdeen Asset Management has suffered £4.8bn of outflows in the three months to the end of December, higher than analyst expectations, as poor emerging market sentiment weighed on its funds.
Architas' six hidden gems for 2015
From 600 ideas initially suggested by fund groups last year, Architas has selected six funds to watch in 2015 as part of the AXA Wealth Showcase fund range.
Ex-SWIP director joins Aviva Investors as fixed income CIO
Mark Connolly, formerly head of fixed income at Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP), has joined Aviva Investors as chief investment officer, fixed income.
Kames hires ex-SWIP global equities manager
Kames Capital has appointed former SWIP global equities manager Craig Bonthron to its global equities team.
Strategic bond managers hedge against further high yield sell-off
Where now for bonds?
Red-flagged: The ten funds in Chelsea's DropZone
Aberdeen Asset Management's purchase of SWIP has landed it with the largest number of products in Chelsea Financial Services' latest underperforming fund rankings - but it has avoided inclusion in the firm's 'DropZone' list.
Is the era of fund rationalisation coming to an end?
Fund rationalisation may be coming to an end after a few years of groups actively cutting their product ranges, according to Fitch Ratings.
Aberdeen shares hold back FTSE after latest outflows
Investors turned their backs on Aberdeen Asset Management this morning after it reported net outflows of almost £9bn in the third quarter of its financial year, with the stock keeping a lid on gains made by the wider index.