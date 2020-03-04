SVG Capital
HarbourVest's takeover bid for SVG Capital accepted by board
A bid of 715p a share
Aberdeen pays £29m to buy out SVG joint venture
Aberdeen Asset Management is set to buy the remaining stake in its joint venture with SVG Capital, Aberdeen SVG Private Equity.
Five alternative ways to play the UK recovery
The pace of the economic recovery in the UK has taken economists by surprise in the last year, prompting a number of upwards revisions for GDP growth.
'Being a contrarian is as mad as running with the herd'
European Wealth Management's investment strategist Richard Stammers talks to Alasdair Pal about contrarian investing, how he views the UK market and the problems of accessing commodities.
Aviva Investors' Fitzgerald: Five hidden gem funds to add value
Peter Fitzgerald, head of multi-asset retail funds at Aviva Investors, has named five hidden gem funds that add value to his portfolios, and which cannot otherwise be easily accessed by retail investors.
Swiss investor acquires SVG Investment Managers
Swiss international investor Hansa Aktiengesellschaft has bought specialist fund manager SVG Investment Managers Ltd (SVGIM) from SVG Capital, subject to regulatory approval.