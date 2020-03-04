SLI’s
SLI GARS sees Q4 turnaround after two negative quarters
Helped by European and Japanese equities
SLI closes onshore Unconstrained EM fund after major investor withdraws
Funds to ride a post-election bank rally
Bank shares were clear winners in the days following the Conservatives' shock election win, and fund managers predict they have further to run. Investment Week lists funds positioned for a further rally in bank shares.
Property investments: Time to consider more esoteric options?
As flows into traditional property investments have accelerated this year, fund buyers have been looking outside traditional assets to more esoteric investment options.
SLI's Moore: Other large caps may follow Tesco in cutting dividends
Hidden gems: 19 buyers choose their under-the-radar funds
Battle of the absolute return funds: Invesco's answer to GARS one year on
Invesco Perpetual's Global Targeted Returns fund has pulled ahead of its main competitor in its first year of existence, prompting fund buyers to reconsider their options in the absolute return space.
Can Aviva Investors revive itself?
The five big calls powering Aviva's GARS rival
This week, Aviva Investors launched the first of a trio of absolute return funds it hopes will capture market share from Standard Life Investments' £20bn Global Absolute Return Strategies fund, but what key calls are powering the new strategy?
Quickfire Q&A: 'Holding onto mid caps does hurt, it is undeniable'
SLI's Clark: If people want to emulate GARS, they are welcome to try
Multi-asset funds in the firing line
Ignis' £1bn property fund becomes latest to convert to PAIF
Ignis Asset Management has converted its £1.2bn UK Property fund into a Property Authorised Investment Fund (PAIF) in a bid to offer investors a tax-efficient way to access the vehicle.
Standard Life Investments' EM team ups exposure to 'fragile five'
Standard Life Investments' EM managers Alistair Way and Mark Vincent are looking to stocks in the ‘fragile five' countries to generate performance in their funds.
SLI launches GARS spin-off Global Focused Strategies fund
Standard Life Investments has soft-launched a more aggressive version of its £20bn Global Absolute Return Strategies (GARS) fund and will roll it out widely in the next few months.
Which absolute return funds are challenging GARS for market share?
As the latest figures from the IMA show Absolute Return funds have seen their highest retail sales for over four years, Standard Life Investments' phenomenally successful GARS fund is starting to face more competition from peers.
Aviva Investors' Munro plans low volatility fund to rival GARS
Aviva Investors plans to launch a low volatility absolute return fund as it simplifies its product offering following the arrival of Euan Munro as CEO, Investment Week can reveal.
SLI converts portfolio to launch short duration fund
Standard Life Investments has launched a short duration credit fund following the conversion of its existing Select Income fund.
Pound shops and the online food chain: Rowsell's small-cap ideas
In smaller companies investing, there are few managers more high profile or successful than Standard Life Investments' Harry Nimmo.
Legget returns to miners ahead of EM resurgence
Standard Life Investments' Ed Legget reveals how he has returned over 300% in five years to investors, why he is selling banks, and why now is the right time to return to the mining sector.
Revealed: Eight key trades playing out in Invesco's multi-asset fund
Invesco Perpetual's David Millar, Dave Jubb and Richard Batty - who joined the group from SLI this year - have revealed eight key investment ideas they are pursuing across the multi-asset portfolio at their new firm.
GARS: How can SLI retain support?
Group works to reassure investors after key departures.
The five funds that dodged the EM bullet
Emerging markets have had a torrid summer, as the threat of a slowdown in China and the possibility of QE tapering in the US weighed heavy on investor sentiment.