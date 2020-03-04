SLI’s

Funds to ride a post-election bank rally
Bank shares were clear winners in the days following the Conservatives' shock election win, and fund managers predict they have further to run. Investment Week lists funds positioned for a further rally in bank shares.

The five big calls powering Aviva's GARS rival
This week, Aviva Investors launched the first of a trio of absolute return funds it hopes will capture market share from Standard Life Investments' £20bn Global Absolute Return Strategies fund, but what key calls are powering the new strategy?