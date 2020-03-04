Skandia IM
RLAM appoints head of distribution
Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has appointed Rob Williams as head of distribution.
Skandia eyes co-branding deals as profits fall
Skandia UK has revealed plans to offer advisers the chance to co-brand the platform, as well as expand the range of services customers can directly access on its platform, amid a fall in profits.
SIG drops Aviva mandate over restructuring fears
Skandia Investment Group (SIG) has removed Aviva Investors' Julius Lipner from its UK Strategic Best Ideas fund, amid uncertainty over the group's retail future.
Revealed: Multi-managers' favourite funds of 2011
Managers: UK will avoid double-dip but expect more QE
The UK economy will avoid a double dip recession but a new round of quantitative easing could be on the cards, according to fund managers.
Skandia platform powers 140% sales jump
Skandia UK has posted a near 140% surge in sales during the first nine months of the year as RDR drives demand for its SIS platform.
Skandia Global Dynamic Equity hits £1bn AUM
Skandia's flagship Global Dynamic Equity fund has reached £1bn in size 18 months after launch.
Skandia appoints manager for GEM fund
Skandia Investment Group has appointed EM specialist Fisher Investments to oversee its new Global Emerging Markets fund.
Skandia strips fixed interest mandate from Threadneedle
Skandia has handed three fixed interest mandates within its multi-manager funds from Threadneedle to Nordea.
Skandia brings European Best Ideas fund to UK
Skandia has launched its European Best Ideas fund into the UK market.
China could be investment opportunity of a lifetime - SIG
China could prove to be the investment opportunity of a lifetime over the longer term, Skandia Investment Group (SIG) CIO James Millard believes.
SIG adds JPM Income Opportunity to Alternatives fund
Skandia Investment Group (SIG) has added JPM Income Opportunity to its Alternative Investment fund.
Skandia cuts managers across Best Ideas range
Skandia Investment Group has made a number of manager changes across its Best Ideas fund range.