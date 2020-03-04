SIPPs

FOS reveals rise of UCIS advice reviews
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned an increasing number of advised clients are reviewing their investments in unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) with a view to making a complaint.

SIPP complaints 'up 50%' on UCIS recommendations
The number of complaints from self-invested personal pension (SIPP) savers dealt with by the financial Ombudsman rose almost 50% last year, with most gripes linked to recommendations to invest in unregulated investment schemes, according to a report....

AMPS: FSA SIPP proposals risk consumer harm
Proposals for SIPP capital requirements based on assets under administration should be scrapped as it could risk consumer harm, the Association of Member Directed Pension Schemes (AMPS) has told the FSA.