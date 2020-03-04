SIPPs
FSCS ups final levy for 2019/20 by £16m to £532m
Life, pensions and investment advice levy down £29m
7IM's Urquhart Stewart: If executed properly, regulation could be the best advert the asset management industry has ever had
FSCS demands extra £24m levy due to rising SIPP claims
SIPP-related claims continue to grow
7IM's Darbyshire departs as firm reveals development plans for 2018
FCA bans Arck fraudsters Clay and Clark
Pair were convicted in 2014
Tenet ordered to compensate non-advised UCIS clients
FOS rules execution-only not valid
L&G sells Suffolk Life to Curtis Banks in £45m deal
Consolidation in SIPP market continues
Picking up the pieces: Suspended, illiquid and distressed investments
Hargreaves to acquire £370m JPMAM client bank
Hargreaves Lansdown has agreed to acquire £370m of assets from J.P. Morgan Asset Management for an undisclosed amount, as the latter ceases to offer certain direct investments to individual clients.
FOS reveals rise of UCIS advice reviews
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) has warned an increasing number of advised clients are reviewing their investments in unregulated collective investment schemes (UCIS) with a view to making a complaint.
FSCS ruling on adviser liability could hit SIPP non-standard assets
Access to non-standard asset investing in self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs) could be curtailed by the latest Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) ruling, which places liability for investment losses on financial advisers, according to Dentons'...
D2C platforms under fire over 'punitive' exit fees
Investors wishing to move from direct-to-consumer to adviser platforms face "punitive" exit fees, according to analysis by the lang cat.
Should you access trusts via a platform?
Ashcourt Rowan sells remaining SIPP business to Mattioli Woods
Wealth manager Ashcourt Rowan has sold its remaining SIPP and SSAS business to Mattioli Woods.
FCA finds poor pension transfer advice; writes to SIPP CEOs over firm failings
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found evidence of poor pension transfer advice, and, in a separate review, has written to the CEOs of self invested personal pensions (SIPP) providers raising concerns over firm failings.
The Contrarian Investor: Is P2P the next big opportunity?
The Contrarian Investor: What price regulation?
SIPP complaints 'up 50%' on UCIS recommendations
The number of complaints from self-invested personal pension (SIPP) savers dealt with by the financial Ombudsman rose almost 50% last year, with most gripes linked to recommendations to invest in unregulated investment schemes, according to a report....
Ignis' £1bn property fund becomes latest to convert to PAIF
Ignis Asset Management has converted its £1.2bn UK Property fund into a Property Authorised Investment Fund (PAIF) in a bid to offer investors a tax-efficient way to access the vehicle.
Moret: FCA places 'unreasonable' responsibilities on SIPP providers
MoretoSIPPs principal John Moret says the FCA places "unreasonable" responsibilities on SIPP providers when many of the issues the industry faces are advice based.
SIPPs urged not to invest in alternative assets
Self-invested personal pension (SIPP) providers have been warned against investing in alternative assets by a high profile lawyer.
Great rotation: Tectonic shift or just a myth?
No-one likes a party pooper, but could someone please explain to this bemused contrarian why equity investors have suddenly become so optimistic?
AMPS: FSA SIPP proposals risk consumer harm
Proposals for SIPP capital requirements based on assets under administration should be scrapped as it could risk consumer harm, the Association of Member Directed Pension Schemes (AMPS) has told the FSA.