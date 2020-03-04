share prices
Woodford to stand by 'poor investment' Capita
Reacts to share price drop
Rathbones warns of possible market abuse on share price fall
Share price fell 10.3%
Asset managers' shares hit by FCA report
HL down 3.14%
Tesco shares fall 6% as pre-tax profits hit by fine
Profits fell to £145m
Woodford-backed P2P Global Investments initiates management review
Managed by MW Eaglewood Europe
Rolls-Royce falls 5% after reporting record loss in 2016
Before tax loss of £4.6bn
FTSE 100 breaks 6,800 on oil price rise
Anglo American and Glencore best performers
'Expensive' RIT Capital Partners downgraded by trust brokers
Moved from 'neutral' to 'negative'
Revealed: Investment trust winners and losers post Brexit
Woodford Patient Capital among losers
Electra reports strong half-year returns as it kicks off strategic review
Interim dividend of 44p per share
Barclays shares on the rise despite 25% drop in profits
Restructuring continues
Hargreaves Lansdown's Hunter sells £3.7m worth of shares
Marketing director since 2009
Hedge funds snap up 60% of bargain RBS shares
Speculative investors such as hedge funds stocked up on as much as 60% of the shares released in yesterday's RBS sale as they took advantage of the bargain price offered by the government.
RBS shares slide after it reveals £3.5bn loss for 2014
Shares in The Royal Bank of Scotland suffered a sharp fall after the bank reported a £3.5bn loss in 2014.
OMGI's Nickols: Election will trigger early 2015 IPO season
Old Mutual UK Smaller Companies manager Dan Nickols has noted the "rich source of ideas" represented by the IPO market ahead of 2015's listing season.
Vodafone shares soar 6% on upbeat earnings report
Vodafone's share price shot up 5.7% this morning after the telecommunications giant increased its earning forecast and announced ambitious product development plans.
Reversal of fortunes: A tougher year for wealth and asset managers
After a runaway three-year period for many, some of the heat has come out of wealth and asset manager share prices this year amid wider market falls.
Indus adds discounted share class to Asia fund
Investors with more than $5m are now able to access a discounted institutional share class on the Indus Select Asia Pacific fund.
Invesco's Barnett backs doorstep lender's cash call to fund takeover
Invesco Perpetual is set to back the acquisition of Moneybarn by peer Provident Financial, in which it holds a 20% stake.
Royal Mail shares slump below first day close on poor revenues
Royal Mail shares have fallen to levels not seen since last October after a fresh warning parcel revenues may come in below expectations.
Valuation fears may burst IPO bubble
Firms raced to announce plans for initial public offerings (IPOs) this week, despite increasing concerns about the valuation of shares in the newly-floated companies.
Cofunds chief: Investment trust plans are still on the table
Cofunds' chief executive David Hobbs has told Investment Week the platform has not written off plans to introduce investment trusts to the platform, and may look to include them in future.
Hargreaves slumps 6% on margin concerns
Hargreaves Lansdown shares have fallen sharply this morning after the group announced its interim results and a reversal of some of its new pricing plans.
Fidelity secures 'lowest cost' share classes from 75% of key fund partners
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has secured best price fund deals from the vast majority of its major fund partners after groups agreed to sign up to its recently-unveiled Access programme.