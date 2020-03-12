share price fall

Update: Woodford investors to receive second payment on 25 March

Funds

Update: Woodford investors to receive second payment on 25 March

Additional £141.7m sold

clock 12 March 2020 •
GAM shares spike 15% on takeover rumours

Funds

GAM shares spike 15% on takeover rumours

Trading above CHF8

clock 10 October 2018 •
Trustpilot