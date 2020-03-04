Seven IM
The Top Down: Red October, Budget and a bumper year for investment trusts
The biggest stories of October 2018
What lessons have been learnt over the decade since Lehmans collapsed? (Part I)
Four-part Big Question special
Quilter Cheviot hires trio for new investment team
Arthursson to lead new private client team
7IM boosts alternatives exposure to record levels amid political uncertainty
Added to TwentyFour AM's UK Mortgages strategy
Caledonia trust nears £100m deal for 7IM
Investment trust Caledonia Investments is close to agreeing a deal to purchase a stake in Seven Investment Management, according to reports.
7IM expands range with launch of 'smart passive' equity funds
Seven Investment Management (7IM) has launched a range of passive equity value funds.
7IM owners consider sale of business
The partners of Seven Investment Management (7IM) are considering selling the business, according to reports.
Revealing platforms' profitability (and why it matters)
Platform inefficiencies over real time trading threaten ETF investors' returns
Investors are calling for more control over ETF trades executed on fund platforms, many of which are incapable of hosting the vehicles or are currently unable to offer real time trading.
Revealed! All the winners of the Platform Awards
Last night the prestigious Aberdeen UK Platform Awards were held in London. Here are all the winners and the judges' comments on why they scooped the prizes.
Platform boost pushes 7IM assets past £5bn mark
Seven Investment Management (7IM) has seen assets under management (AUM) pass the £5bn mark for the first time in the firm's eleven year history.
Urquhart Stewart: Is the UK heading for a property crash?
The UK may be about to experience its first real property crash, according to Justin Urquhart Stewart, founder of Seven Investment Management (7IM).
Wealth managers sell down gold as US edges towards recovery
Demand for ‘safe havens' starts to decline as outlook for developed economies improves.
Urquhart Stewart: Time for an 'Austerity Bond'?
As the Government begins to outline its plans to cut the UK's burgeoning budget deficit, 7IM founder Justin Urquhart Stewart provides some novel ideas to rally the masses.