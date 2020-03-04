Sanjeev Shah
Bolton, Shah, and Wright: 20 years in the markets
Veteran manager Anthony Bolton said he had "no idea what was coming" when he handed over management of the Fidelity Special Values investment trust in 2007.
Fidelity's Wright plans for new era as Shah denies 'burnout'
Fidelity's Sanjeev Shah has said he is "not burnt out" as he prepares to step down from fund management - and has warned a period of market consolidation lies ahead.
Bolton's legacy: The successes, the mistakes and the overall returns
Fidelity's legendary fund manager Anthony Bolton has announced he is to retire next April, bringing to a close a 35-year career managing money at the group, but what legacy does he leave behind?
Fidelity's Shah warns equities at risk of 'significant' sell-off
Fidelity Special Situations fund manager Sanjeev Shah has warned investors that equities are at risk of a significant pullback this year as valuations approach multi-year highs.
The key themes driving a turnaround for Fidelity's Shah
Fidelity's Sanjeev Shah has revealed a series of short positions in miners, coupled with a spate of M&A activity and a play on the banks, have lifted his fund into the top quartile in the last year.
Fidelity's Shah asks to be replaced on Special Values trust
Sanjeev Shah has stepped down as manager of Fidelity's Special Values investment trust, after requesting to be taken off the mandate.
Shah's bet on ITV pays off as shares surge 8%
Broadcaster ITV reported a climb in revenues and underlying profit this morning, boosting shares and providing a lift for supporter Sanjeev Shah.
Fidelity's Shah: UK market sell-off 'unlikely' in short term
Fidelity's Sanjeev Shah has said he does not foresee a major market sell-off in the near term, as the FTSE 100 trades at a seven-month high.
Fidelity stars clash on banks
Fidelity's Income fund manager Michael Clark is at odds with Sanjeev Shah, manager of the group's £2.4bn Special Situations fund, on banks shares, urging investors to avoid the sector.
No investment trusts left in FTSE 100 as 3i drops out
The FTSE All Share's quarterly review has relegated private equity and venture capital firm 3i Group to the FTSE 250, leaving no investment companies in the FTSE 100 for the first time since 1994.
Lloyds, BSkyB, ITV - Shah's top stocks after sell-off
Fidelity's Sanjeev Shah has highlighted a range of stocks he is backing following the sell-off in global markets.
Fidelity's Shah: Now is best time to buy shares since 2009
Fidelity's Sanjeev Shah, manager of the group's £2.7bn Special Situations fund, said UK share prices look their most attractive for two years following the sell-off in markets.
Odey takes largest ever stake in 'screaming buy' BSkyB
Crispin Odey has taken his stake in BSkyB to its "highest level" ever, according to Odey CEO David Stewart, as the broadcaster's share price continues to fall.
Shah: Now is time to own banks
The UK economy faces a choppy ride for the rest of 2011 and may be in for a tough few years, though without falling back into recession.
Fidelity Special Sits added to Hargreaves Wealth 150
Hargreaves Lansdown has added Sanjeev Shah's Fidelity Special Situations to its Wealth 150 list of recommended funds.
Shah bullish on BSkyB as News Corp circles
Major BSkyB shareholder Sanjeev Shah believes the broadcaster, which has received a full takeover approach from News Corp, is one of a number of media companies displaying "a lot of unrecognised value".
Woolnough, Geffen, Shah and more... Best of FundsNetwork Forum
Friday's Fidelity FundsNetwork investment forum featured presentations from some of the biggest names in fund management. Here we bring you the best bits.
Shah: falling equity markets ready to be exploited
The current correction in equity markets should present opportunities for investors, according to Sanjeev Shah.
Shah bullish on 'multi-year' bank story
Fidelity Special Situations fund manager Sanjeev Shah remains bullish on the long term prospects for banks, believing the sector is a strong multi-year story for investors.
Fidelity unveils roadshow line-up for New Year
Fidelity is putting forward a number of big name managers across the investment spectrum for a series of adviser roadshows in the New Year.
Shah marks Special Values anniversary with outperformance
Sanjeev Shah has continued to build on the strong performance of predecessor Anthony Bolton in his first full year in charge of the Fidelity Special Values trust, recouping most of the declines incurred since the onset of the credit crisis.
OBSR upgrades Shah and Woolnough funds
OBSR has upgraded both the £1.2bn M&G Optimal Income and the £2.8bn Fidelity Special Situations funds to AA ratings.
Lehman 1-year on: Shah's Special Sits boosted by early financials calls
Sanjeev Shah's move to add a basket of financial stocks at the height of market fear following the Lehman fall has paid off for his top-decile Fidelity Special Situations fund.