Sanjeev Shah

Fidelity stars clash on banks
Fidelity stars clash on banks

Fidelity's Income fund manager Michael Clark is at odds with Sanjeev Shah, manager of the group's £2.4bn Special Situations fund, on banks shares, urging investors to avoid the sector.

Shah: Now is time to own banks
Shah: Now is time to own banks

The UK economy faces a choppy ride for the rest of 2011 and may be in for a tough few years, though without falling back into recession.

  • UK
Shah bullish on BSkyB as News Corp circles
Shah bullish on BSkyB as News Corp circles

Major BSkyB shareholder Sanjeev Shah believes the broadcaster, which has received a full takeover approach from News Corp, is one of a number of media companies displaying "a lot of unrecognised value".

  • UK