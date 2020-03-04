Sanditon
Sanditon AM rues lack of value appetite as it prepares to close down
Transferring two funds to CRUX AM
Sanditon's Rice: Why it is time to turn away from cyclical businesses
The current stockmarket cycle, which began in the depths of despair in March 2009, is now the third longest in history.
Sanditon's Rice: 'The current market expansion is peaking right now'
Many indicators say it is 'time to start selling'
Cartesian to close after 11 years and merge funds into Sanditon range
Set up as joint venture with Ignis in 2005
Sanditon's Dean: Banking sector falls should be of 'greater concern' to investors
Julie Dean, fund manager at Sanditon Asset Management, takes a closer look at the performance of the banking sector in 2016.
Time to short UK growth stocks? Sanditon's Russell predicts 'end of up-cycle'
Sanditon Asset Management co-founder Tim Russell has established "nerve-wracking" short positions in popular UK growth stocks as he bids to profit from a potential change in the business cycle.
Dean begins 'joust' with launch of Sanditon UK fund
Sanditon has launched a new UK fund for Julie Dean, nine months after she left Schroders to join the firm.
Schroders' Hudson: How I overhauled UK Opps after Dean exit
'I have to prove I am credible in UK All Companies'
How will FCA restructure impact boutiques?
Sanditon CEO: We will not be hiring any more big names
Julie Dean joins Sanditon Asset Management
Former Schroders manager Julie Dean is to join former Cazenove colleagues Chris Rice and Tim Russell at Sanditon Asset Management.
Sanditon eyes November launch for Russell's long/short fund
Newly-founded fund group Sanditon Asset Management plans to launch a UK long/short fund for Tim Russell as early as November.
Rice and Russell raise £50m for Sanditon investment trust
Chris Rice and Tim Russell have annnounced the fundraising for their first offering through new firm Sanditon Asset Management was oversubscribed.