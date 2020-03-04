Ross Hollyman
Liontrust pays £781k to shut global team after nine months
The decision to cut Ross Hollyman's global equity team, which ran less than $1m of internal money, has cost boutique manager Liontrust £781,000.
Liontrust to launch Hollyman's European Value next month
Liontrust Asset Management is to launch its European Value fund next month.
GAM closes Hollyman's funds
GAM is closing its European Systematic Value & Income fund today ahead of manager Ross Hollyman's move to Liontrust at the start of next year.
Redemptions slow at Liontrust
Net redemptions at Liontrust have slowed significantly in recent months, with the net outflow in offshore and retail funds amounting to just £27m from 1 July to 22 September.
Hollyman's team to join Liontrust as outflows continue
Liontrust has recruited Ross Hollyman's three-strong team from GAM to assist in establishing the boutique's global equities arm.