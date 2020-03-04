Ross Hollyman

GAM closes Hollyman's funds

GAM is closing its European Systematic Value & Income fund today ahead of manager Ross Hollyman's move to Liontrust at the start of next year.

Redemptions slow at Liontrust

Net redemptions at Liontrust have slowed significantly in recent months, with the net outflow in offshore and retail funds amounting to just £27m from 1 July to 22 September.

