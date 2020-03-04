Rory Powe

Man GLG portfolio manager

Rory Powe is a long-only portfolio manager at Man GLG focusing on European growth stocks. He runs the Man GLG Continental European Growth fund, which was featured on Investment Week's Funds To Watch in 2016 and consistently appears in our Consistent 50 charts.

Powe joined the firm in July 2014. Prior to this, he founded Powe Capital Management in 2001 and managed European funds for 12 years. Before founding PCM, Powe was a global partner at Invesco and ran its flagship Continental European strategy for ten years. Powe has more than 27 years of experience in the European equities market.