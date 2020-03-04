Rory Powe

Man GLG portfolio manager

Rory Powe is a long-only portfolio manager at Man GLG focusing on European growth stocks. He runs the Man GLG Continental European Growth fund, which was featured on Investment Week's Funds To Watch in 2016 and consistently appears in our Consistent 50 charts.

Powe joined the firm in July 2014. Prior to this, he founded Powe Capital Management in 2001 and managed European funds for 12 years. Before founding PCM, Powe was a global partner at Invesco and ran its flagship Continental European strategy for ten years. Powe has more than 27 years of experience in the European equities market.

Man Group suffers net outflows but profits jump 89%

Man Group saw $2.6bn of net outflows during the first half of the year, largely driven by redemptions from the group's long-only portfolios including GLG's Japan CoreAlpha strategy, but performance fees helped profits jump 89%.

