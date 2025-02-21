Roman Gaiser

Investors bullish on European corporate bonds as many ditch inflationary concerns under Trump

Fixed income

Investors bullish on European corporate bonds as many ditch inflationary concerns under Trump

Tariff threat poses risk for some bonds

clock 21 February 2025 • 4 min read

Bonds

Columbia Threadneedle launches European short-dated high yield bond fund

Roman Gaiser and Gareth Simmons named managers

clock 18 July 2019 • 1 min read

Investment

Columbia Threadneedle veteran Barrie Whitman to retire

New head of high yield

clock 10 July 2019 • 2 min read

Fund management

Columbia Threadneedle re-hires high yield head

Spent six years at Pictet

clock 11 June 2018 • 1 min read
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