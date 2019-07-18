Roman Gaiser

Columbia Threadneedle launches European short-dated high yield bond fund

Bonds

Columbia Threadneedle launches European short-dated high yield bond fund

Roman Gaiser and Gareth Simmons named managers

clock 18 July 2019 •
Columbia Threadneedle veteran Barrie Whitman to retire

Investment

Columbia Threadneedle veteran Barrie Whitman to retire

New head of high yield

clock 10 July 2019 •
Columbia Threadneedle re-hires high yield head

Fund management

Columbia Threadneedle re-hires high yield head

Spent six years at Pictet

clock 11 June 2018 •
Trustpilot