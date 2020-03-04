Roger Guy

'Recovery stock' Gartmore can bounce back - Peak
Henderson's Stephen Peak, one of the largest shareholders in Gartmore, believes investors who have continued to flee the troubled asset manager will be proved wrong over the long-term.

Gartmore also facing SEC probe - report
Gartmore is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission but has insisted the probe does not concern its European stars Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg, The Telegraph reports.

Gartmore's Guy sees European upswing

Gartmore's Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg are positive on the medium term outlook for European equities, identifying cyclicals as one of the key beneficiaries of any rise in markets.