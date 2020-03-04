Roger Guy
Geffen and Guy among new Rich List entrants
Neptune founder Robin Geffen and former Gartmore star Roger Guy are among the highest profile new fund management names in the latest UK wealth rankings.
Gartmore CEO on 'nightmare' scenario; Hargreaves investors sell group's funds
Gartmore CEO Jeffrey Meyer says the group's downfall over the past 12 months has "exceeded all nightmares" and believes getting out of the public markets could be best for the firm.
Skandia axes Gartmore's Guy from €38m mandate
Skandia Investment Group has cut a €38m mandate run by Roger Guy in its European Best Ideas fund, with the firm taking swift action following the Gartmore manager's decision to retire.
Gartmore: Analysts warn of 'tidal wave' of redemptions
FLIGHT FROM GARTMORE 'INEVITABLE'
A new beginning or the beginning of the end for Gartmore?
So Roger Guy is ‘retiring' from day-to-day fund management and CIO Dominic Rossi is off, barely five minutes after it seems he started.
Gartmore shares slide 22% on Guy retirement plans
Gartmore shares have dived more than 22% in morning trading following Roger Guy's decision to retire from fund management.
Gartmore's Roger Guy to retire
Gartmore veteran Roger Guy has announced he will retire from day-to-day fund management.
'Recovery stock' Gartmore can bounce back - Peak
Henderson's Stephen Peak, one of the largest shareholders in Gartmore, believes investors who have continued to flee the troubled asset manager will be proved wrong over the long-term.
OBSR suspends Guy and Rambourg A rating
OBSR has deferred its ‘A' rating on the Gartmore European Absolute Return and its Sicav equivalent following the suspension of manager Guillaume Rambourg.
Gartmore also facing SEC probe - report
Gartmore is under investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission but has insisted the probe does not concern its European stars Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg, The Telegraph reports.
How hedge funds failed to feast on Gartmore's slide
Short selling was, perhaps surprisingly, most notable by its absence as shares in hedge fund manager Gartmore slid 31% mid-week.
Roger Guy hits out at 'excessive' compliance rules - report
Roger Guy has hit out at the company's "excessive" internal compliance rules which he blames for the suspension of his management partner Guillaume Rambourg this week.
Gartmore suspends Rambourg on trading investigation; Shares slide 30%
Gartmore has suspended high profile fund manager Guillaume Rambourg pending the outcome of an internal investigation in relation to trading breaches.
Guy and Rambourg cut market exposure on European debt concerns
Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg have cut their Gartmore European Absolute Return fund's net market exposure from 32% to 18% this year in response to Greece's debt crisis.
Gartmore Euro AR vehicle posts returns of 10%+
Gartmore's Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg have delivered returns of more than 10% since launching the European Absolute Return fund a year ago.
Gartmore's Guy sees European upswing
Gartmore's Roger Guy and Guillaume Rambourg are positive on the medium term outlook for European equities, identifying cyclicals as one of the key beneficiaries of any rise in markets.
Gartmore recruits John Bennett's team from GAM
Gartmore has poached John Bennett's three-strong European investment team from GAM to assist the manager when he joins the group in January.