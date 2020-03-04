robo advice
Advice rewired: Do robo-advisers dream of actual profits?
Long live robo-advice
Nutmeg to raise more money through crowdfunding platform
Already raised £116m
Lessons must be learnt from robo failings
Regulatory risk
Steve Andrews: True or false? Five millennial myths busted
Entitled, squeezed or both?
RBS to launch robo-advice service for five million customers
Under NatWest brand
Aviva to take majority stake in robo-investor Wealthify
For undisclosed fee
BNP Paribas AM acquires majority stake in robo-adviser
Follows 'major rethink' of firm's offering
Brave new world: Should we all be scared of robo-advice?
Charles Stanley's head of investment management shares his views
M&A, millennials and robo-advice: 11 trends to watch in UK wealth management
Interviewed 12 executives from the top 50 wealth management firms in the UK
Two thirds of asset managers expect profitability to fall within 12 months
Regulatory burden 'insurmountable'
BlackRock backs robo-advice firm with €30m stake
Minority stake
Gosling's Grouse: Where will the industry be in 15 years' time?
Winners and losers
Contrarian Investor: Robot wars are hotting up
The robot wars are starting to get exciting. I am not referring to the wonderfully strange TV programme of that name, rather to the inevitable showdown between those platforms offering Robo-Advice Mark 1: cheapest is best.
Rory Percival: Why regulator is so keen on robo-advice
'Promoting effective competition'
Contrarian Investor: Robo-advice - the big bank power play
Robo-advice is something of a paradox. Despite all the fevered debate and discussion about this being the next big thing in investment, I have yet to run into anyone who invests in any of the blazing new start-ups.
First robo-advice comparison site launched
Run by personal finance specialist Ian McKenna
Nutmeg to cut fees and launch low cost products
As competition intensifies
BlackRock-partnered 'simplified online investment service' secures FCA approval
Winterflood also a partner
What are the materials of the future to invest in?
Pieter Busscher, senior portfolio manager at RobecoSAM, explores how new matierlais including carbon fibres are helping to boost the automation space and robotics into a new era
Accelerating power of technology: What are the lessons for the future of fund distribution?
Jon Willis, chief commercial officer at Calastone, takes a closer look at how industries have successfully navigated technological disruption, and what this means for financial services.
The three biggest technology mistakes made by wealth managers
Lacking digital strategy
Robo-adviser ETFmatic introduces multiple currency trading
Increased demand for currency diversification
Seven challenges for UK wealth managers
Includes consolidation, pricing and robo-advice