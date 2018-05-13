richard branson

Rich List: Peter Hargreaves jumps into the top 50 while Odey's wealth falls £25m

Investment

Rich List: Peter Hargreaves jumps into the top 50 while Odey's wealth falls £25m

42nd on The Sunday Times Rich List

clock 13 May 2018 •
Richard Branson takes partner role on private equity fund

UK

Richard Branson takes partner role on private equity fund

Launched by Metric Capital

clock 04 May 2018 •
Trustpilot