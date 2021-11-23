Raphael Robelin

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund

ESG

BlueBay launches ESG-focused multi-asset credit fund

Managed by Raphael Robelin and Blair Reid

clock 23 November 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals winners of Investment Company Awards 2021

19 November 2021 • 3 min read
02

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

18 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

interactive investor places Buffettology and Crux funds under formal review

16 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

JP Morgan sues Tesla for $162m over 'flagrant breach' of contract

16 November 2021 • 1 min read
05

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 