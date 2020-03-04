Rabobank
FCA bans ex-Rabobank trader for LIBOR manipulation
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has banned former Rabobank trader Paul Robson from the UK financial services industry for LIBOR manipulation.
LIBOR scandal continues as three ex-Rabobank traders face charges
Three former Rabobank traders have been charged in the US with manipulating the yen LIBOR benchmark interest rate since 2006.
FCA fines Rabobank £105m for LIBOR manipulation
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined co-operative banking group Rabobank £105m for its role in the LIBOR rate-fixing scandal, with the group paying over $1bn in fines in total.