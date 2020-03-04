Prudential Portfolio Management Group
Industry Voice: Due diligence in an ever evolving market
Adrian Gaspar, Multi-Asset Investment Specialist at M&GPrudential Treasury and Investment Office (T&IO), looks at areas to be assessed for robust due diligence.
The 'new' alternatives: Private equity, pharmaceutical royalties and reinsurance
PARTNERED INSIGHT: As yields have compressed and forward-looking return expectations fall, multi-asset managers have sought alternatives to traditional asset classes to find new sources of income and boost returns
Multi-asset lessons from 'With-Profit' funds
PARTNERED INSIGHT: Much of Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG) multi-asset expertise has been built on the same philosophy and values that serve Prudential's With-Profits Fund - a portfolio that has produced positive results over the long term....
Multi-asset: How important is the strategic versus tactical allocation debate?
PARTNER INSIGHT: Seen as the building blocks of a portfolio, strategic and tactical asset allocation processes should work in tandem to deliver on-target and risk-adjusted returns. Here, the two processes are analysed to see how they complement each other...
How are 'shifting' economic centres of gravity impacting multi-asset portfolios?
Partner Insight: Changing demographics, globalisation and technology are just some of the factors pushing capital from Western economies to Eastern economies over the past thirty years. Are multi-asset portfolios at risk of being left behind amid such...
The rise of the 'new' multi-asset alternatives
Industry Voice: Monitoring your managers and the importance of mandates
The Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG), Manager Oversight team has created a rigorous set of procedures to underpin the ongoing monitoring and management of the various underlying investments within the PruFund proposition. Adrian Gaspar explores....
Industry Voice: Investment research and our Tactical Asset Allocation process
David Shairp, Head of Research investigates the range of factors that multi-asset investors use to derive market insights and views that inform portfolio decisions.
Industry Voice: A day in the life of a multi-asset portfolio manager
Barry Widdows, Head of Multi-Asset Portfolio Management at Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG) invites us into the analytical environment and close working relationships involved in managing multi-asset portfolios.
David Shairp: Renminbi weakness turns short-term focus to stability
Resumed 2015 trend depreciation
Morningstar hires EMEA multi-asset head from Prudential
For newly created role
Managers take cautious approach ahead of expected US rate rise as 'wary' Yellen likely to underwhelm on outlook
Two rate rises predicted next year
Is higher 'imported' inflation on its way in the UK?
The outcome of the recent EU referendum in the UK created a lot of discussion around the positioning of multi-asset portfolios both pre- and post-23 June. The reality is that most long-term investors will have made very few, if any, adjustments, writes...
How to avoid the highly leveraged EMs
High level data analysis can provide useful flags, but the real challenge is to understand the dynamics and key economic factors to create a much more detailed picture of whether GEMS (or any asset class) offer good value.
The discrepancy between Asian bond valuations and fundamentals
Credit ratings have been improving across Asia, but spreads persist which could partly be down to Western investors' unfamiliarity with the markets.