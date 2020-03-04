Prudential Portfolio Management Group

Multi-asset lessons from 'With-Profit' funds
PARTNERED INSIGHT: Much of Prudential Portfolio Management Group (PPMG) multi-asset expertise has been built on the same philosophy and values that serve Prudential's With-Profits Fund - a portfolio that has produced positive results over the long term....

The rise of the 'new' multi-asset alternatives
Partner Insight: As yields have compressed and forward-looking return expectations fall, multi-asset managers have sought alternatives to traditional asset classes to find new sources of income and boost returns

Is higher 'imported' inflation on its way in the UK?
The outcome of the recent EU referendum in the UK created a lot of discussion around the positioning of multi-asset portfolios both pre- and post-23 June. The reality is that most long-term investors will have made very few, if any, adjustments, writes...

How to avoid the highly leveraged EMs
High level data analysis can provide useful flags, but the real challenge is to understand the dynamics and key economic factors to create a much more detailed picture of whether GEMS (or any asset class) offer good value.