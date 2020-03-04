Property Breakfast Briefing
'Brexit has led to more scrutiny from property investors'
Insights from IW's Property Breakfast Briefing
The drivers set to power UK and European property returns
Delegates heard from four fund managers at Investment Week's Property Breakfast Briefing last month discussing portfolio positioning and tailwinds for the sector.
IW Property Breakfast Briefing: Register now
Register now for IW Breakfast Briefing
Investment Week: Property breakfast briefing
Investment Week was delighted to announce the return of its Property Breakfast Briefing on the 19th March at The Cumberland Hotel in central London.