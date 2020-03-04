PRIP
One year to go until new PRIIPs document deadline - and industry is still unprepared
Ian Overgage, director of FE Kii Hub, explains why the industry may not be ready to meet the regulator's 2016 deadline for the introduction of key information documents for PRIIPs.
Fund managers await clarity on cost disclosure rules
European rules requiring greater disclosure of portfolio costs could apply to fund managers sooner than expected if regulators decide to clear up inconsistencies in existing sets of proposals.
Gosling's Grouse: Only the brave
As a fully paid up Englishman, I probably have no right to sound off about Scottish independence - although that has not stopped the Prime Minister or some bosses of DIY companies, so why should it stop me?
Panacea EU policy does not work
