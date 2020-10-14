Premier Oil

FCA fines investment house over Premier Oil short disclosure

Regulation

FCA fines investment house over Premier Oil short disclosure

Fined £873,118 for failing to disclose position

clock 14 October 2020 •
Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'

Commodities

Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'

Uncertainty around restoration of Saudi production levels

clock 17 September 2019 •
Trustpilot