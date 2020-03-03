PPI
Asset managers buck trend as financial services complaints reach record high
Investment product complaints just 2% of total
Lloyds shares soar as bank reports highest annual profit in decade
Pre-tax profits up 158% to £4.24bn
Barclays reports 35% profits jump as bond trading surges
Further £600m allocated for PPI claims
FCA criticised for failure to understand cost of compliance
NAO report says regulation harms innovation
Lloyds floats idea of special dividends as profits jump
Lloyds has announced an interim dividend payment of 0.75p per share in its half year results, but the banking giant said it would also consider special dividends in the future.
Barclays CEO sacked as board demands leadership change
Barclays chief executive Antony Jenkins is to leave the bank as the board of directors calls for a change in leadership with a "new set of skills".
'Unacceptable' Lloyds hit with record £117m FCA fine over PPI
Lloyds Banking Group has been hit with a record £117m fine by the Financial Conduct Authority for mishandling of payment protection product complaints.
RBS posts Q1 loss as litigation costs bite
Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has set aside extra cash to cover litigation costs, helping drive it to a loss in the first quarter.
FCA to gather evidence on PPI complaints process
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is planning to gather evidence on current trends in complaints related to payment protection insurance (PPI).
Aviva and Friends Life blockbuster merger plan: The fund manager verdict
The insurance sector has come under the spotlight this week after Friday's revelation Aviva was seeking a merger with Friends Life in a deal worth £5.6bn.
Gosling's Grouse: The knowledge gap
The knowledge gap
Barclays profits fall 7% as bank faces £900m PPI hit
Barclays said today its underlying profits for the first half of the year had fallen 7% after a drop in investment bank revenue, while it also reported another huge bill to compensate PPI customers.
BP share price rockets after dividend hike
Shares in oil giant BP shot higher this morning, lifting the wider market, after the group pleased investors by raising its dividend.
Lloyds profits rise but total PPI bill tops £8bn
Lloyds Bank has reported growing profits for the first nine months of the year as it starts down the path to reprivatisation, but continues to suffer from the impact of ongoing PPI claims.
FCA launches enforcement action against small firm over PPI complaints
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched enforcement action against at least one small firm for failing to handle payment protection insurance (PPI) claims properly, after it found "serious problems" at two thirds of the firms it reviewed.
Gosling's Grouse: Ignorance is not bliss
I have never met Chris Welsford, but he regularly sends me the eponymously Welsford Report.
FOS handles record 327,000 complaints in first half
The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) handled more than 327,000 complaints in the first half of the year, a record for the organisation, figures published today show.
Gosling's Grouse: CPP scandal taints us all
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Gosling's Grouse: Hey, big spender
What should I do with my massive PPI payout? There is not a lot you can do with £2.33 these days.
Gosling's Grouse: PPI in the sky
GOSLING'S GROUSE
Six key drivers for global infrastructure
INFRASTRUCTURE
Barclays sets aside additional £1bn for mis-selling redress
Barclays has set aside an additional £400m to repay customers mis-sold interest rate hedging products and another £600m for payment protection insurance (PPI) redress.