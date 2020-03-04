positive solutions
PosSol admits error over Harlequin advice; offers redress
National IFA Positive Solutions has accepted it made a mistake when one of its former advisers recommended a client invest in troubled Harlequin Property - and has offered to pay back the amount invested with interest, IFAonline understands.
Aegon profits fall after £18m Pos Sol sale hit
Aegon's net income fell 2% in the first half of this year, as higher underlying earnings were offset by losses on hedges due to rising equity markets and volatility - and an £18m loss on the sale of Positive Soltuions.
Intrinsic poised to buy Positive Solutions from Aegon
Network Intrinsic is set to buy national IFA firm Positive Solutions from parent company Aegon.
Aegon denies report of £1.5bn UK sale
Aegon UK has denied a report suggesting its Dutch parent is preparing to offload its British life and pensions business for £1.5bn.