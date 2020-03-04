positive solutions

PosSol admits error over Harlequin advice; offers redress
National IFA Positive Solutions has accepted it made a mistake when one of its former advisers recommended a client invest in troubled Harlequin Property - and has offered to pay back the amount invested with interest, IFAonline understands.

Aegon profits fall after £18m Pos Sol sale hit
Aegon's net income fell 2% in the first half of this year, as higher underlying earnings were offset by losses on hedges due to rising equity markets and volatility - and an £18m loss on the sale of Positive Soltuions.