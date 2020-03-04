Phoenix Life & Pensions
AXA UK sells AXA Wealth and SunLife to Phoenix; announces leadership change
Amanda Blanc to become UK and Ireland CEO
Phoenix Group in takeover talks with Guardian Financial Services
Group confirms speculation
FCA senior bonuses to be cancelled after insurance investigation
Members of the executive committee at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stand to lose their bonuses over the blunder that caused a collapse in prices of large insurance companies, according to reports.
Phoenix Group profits climb after Ignis sale
Phoenix Group has reported a boost to profits in the first half of the year, while the sale of Ignis allowed it to pay down its debt.
Phoenix restructures debt to bolster growth strategy
Closed life consolidator Phoenix has comprehensively refinanced its debt to strengthen its balance sheet and better support its growth plans.
Phoenix awaits boost from Ignis deal in Q2
Phoenix Group Holdings is awaiting a boost from the Ignis deal, set to complete in Q2, as it sees a drop in cash generation in Q1 compared to last year.
SLI and Ignis: Where could the mergers hit?
Analysts expect a number of Ignis funds to merge or close after SLI buys group from Phoenix for £390m
Ignis reports flat profit growth for H1 as it unveils new products
Ignis Asset Management is preparing to expand its product range as it reports profits for the first half of the year were unchanged from H1 2012.
Ignis prepares hedge fund launches as restructure impacts profits
Ignis Asset Management saw profits fall by 6% and AUM come down nearly £5bn in 2012, as the renegotiation of its joint venture deals impacted the business in a "year of significant change".
Phoenix shares fall as CVC takeover talks terminated
Ignis Asset Management's parent company Phoenix has ended takeover discussions with private equity company CVC Capital Partners after a disagreement on price.
Ignis parent mulls new offer as Resolution drops out
Phoenix Group, the parent of Ignis Asset Management, is considering a takeover offer, believed to be around £1bn, from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners after a bid from rival Resolution fell through.