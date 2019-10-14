Peter Elston

Seneca IM CIO Elston resigns

Investment Trusts

Seneca IM CIO Elston resigns

No direct replacement planned

clock 14 October 2019 •
Investment Conundrums: Seneca's Peter Elston on avoiding 'fund blow-ups'

Markets

Investment Conundrums: Seneca's Peter Elston on avoiding 'fund blow-ups'

Positioning for a global bear market

clock 03 May 2019 •
Seneca's Elston: The myths and misunderstandings behind active share

Funds

Seneca's Elston: The myths and misunderstandings behind active share

Re-evaluating fees and benchmarks

clock 15 March 2019 •
Sell signals: Five fund buyers reveal their key recession indicators

Economics

Sell signals: Five fund buyers reveal their key recession indicators

Return of volatility

clock 18 June 2018 •
Trustpilot