What will be the next lifetime event added to LISA bonus list?
TISA launches survey
FAMR: Call for change to 'regulated advice' definition
FCA announced review last August
FCA wants pension rich excluded from sophisticated investor loophole
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) want to completely exclude pension wealth from high net worth investor (HNWI) calculations in order to prevent retirees losing their nest egg in high risk sophisticated investments.
JPMAM's Berens: 'Everyone is still working out their value in the chain'
Ros Altmann appointed pensions minister
Ros Altmann has been named as the next pensions minister, replacing Steve Webb.
Ros Altmann in line for Tory peerage
Ros Altmann is to be nominated as a Conservative peer and will be made a minister with responsibility for consumer protection if the party wins next month's general election.
FCA confirms annuity comparison tables and new wake-up packs
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made it a requirement for firms to rank their annuity products against their peers and simplify the information they give to consumers in the form of wake-up packs.
Gosling's Grouse: Yes (Wealth) Minister
Rathbones' CEO: MiFID, pension rules and cost of active management
Rathbone Unit Trust Management's CEO Mike Webb talks about pension reforms, the upcoming MiFID regulation and the value-added aspect of active management.
Schroders launches flexible pre-retirement fund
Schroders has launched a fund to help defined contribution (DC) members coming up to retirement take advantage of incoming Budget flexibilities.
Advisers back risk-managed funds over annuities for retirement income
Risk-managed funds will overtake annuities to become the preferred retirement income strategy over the next decade, according to an Aegon adviser survey.
Webb's 'well-meaning' annuity resale plan risks creating disorderly market - Fidelity
Steve Webb's plan to extend pension freedoms to all retirees, creating a market for annuity resales, is well-meaning but unlikely to work in practice, Fidelity retirement director Alan Higham has said.
Treasury to reveal 'pension bank account' changes
The Treasury is to give savers more freedom on how they can take their tax-free lump sums from pension pots, with new rules allowing savers to take a portion of their pension out at any time.
Drawdown sales shoot up post-Budget as annuity deals drop by a third
Almost 9,500 income drawdown contracts were written in the second quarter of the year, with the mean pot size dropping to just over £50,000, latest figures from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) show.
FCA: Annuity comparison site providers must include guarantees info
Firms providing comparison websites for annuities should include details of the types of guarantees available and identify providers if they operate a restricted panel, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said in updated guidance.
Retirees to be told life expectancy as part of Budget 'guidance'
Retirees receiving financial 'guidance' via the government's 'right-to-advice' promise outlined at Budget 2014 will also be told how long they are likely to live to help inform their decision about what to do with their retirement savings, Steve Webb...
Labour vows to cap pension charges and force annuity broker use
Labour has vowed to push through a pension charge cap and make using an annuity broker mandatory should it win the next general election.
NEST contribution cap and transfer restrictions to be lifted in 2017
The government plans to legislate for the lifting of NEST's contribution cap and transfer restrictions in 2017.
'Thatcher's children' expect a pension of £30k a year
Young people in Britain are saving nearly one fifth of their monthly disposable income, which is more than any other age group - but only 12% are using this money to save for retirement, according to research by asset manager BlackRock.