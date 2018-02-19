pedalo

Pedal the Pond: Team break world record as they complete crossing in 40 days

Raised over £167,000

clock 19 February 2018 •
Pedal the Pond update: Team battle 'treacherous' storms and 25ft waves in bid to cross Atlantic

Raising awareness for young person's mental health charity

clock 06 February 2018 •
Investec and Incisive support Pedal the Pond initiative to raise young people's mental health awareness

Four young men crossing the Atlantic in a pedalo

clock 16 January 2018 •
