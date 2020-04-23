Paul Mumford

Stonehage Fleming to acquire Cavendish Asset Management

Industry

Stonehage Fleming to acquire Cavendish Asset Management

Acquiring Cavendish's investment activities

clock 23 April 2020 •
Cavendish AM restructures fund management team

Funds

Cavendish AM restructures fund management team

Mumford gets co-manager

clock 25 June 2019 •
Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer

Wealth managers

Lighthouse shareholder expects 11th-hour bids after Quilter's £42m offer

Is the deal cheap?

clock 03 April 2019 •
'Unfashionable' UK funds lead February performers

UK

'Unfashionable' UK funds lead February performers

Absolute return ‘continues to disappoint’

clock 05 March 2019 •
Cavendish: UK firms seem confident of Brexit deal before March

Investment

Cavendish: UK firms seem confident of Brexit deal before March

Response to FCA warning

clock 19 July 2018 •
'It's not all doom and gloom': Paul Mumford on the case for UK domestics in the face of rising rates

UK

'It's not all doom and gloom': Paul Mumford on the case for UK domestics in the face of rising rates

Sterling to strengthen

clock 20 June 2018 •
'The CMA's stance will be critical': Industry reaction to Sainsbury's 'game-changing' merger with Asda

UK

'The CMA's stance will be critical': Industry reaction to Sainsbury's 'game-changing' merger with Asda

Deal a 'master stroke'

clock 30 April 2018 •
Trustpilot