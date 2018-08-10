Paul Greer

Fidelity's Greer: Will Turkey take its own medicine?

Emerging markets

Fidelity's Greer: Will Turkey take its own medicine?

Fixing an overheating economy

clock 10 August 2018 •
'US dollar has crossed the Rubicon': Fund managers remain bullish about prospects in emerging markets despite greenback rally

Emerging markets

'US dollar has crossed the Rubicon': Fund managers remain bullish about prospects in emerging markets despite greenback rally

Dollar strength to continue

clock 15 May 2018 •
Trustpilot