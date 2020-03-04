ons
BoE 'vindicated' on rate pause as inflation rises
Dangers remain
Pressure on BoE rises as inflation hits three-year low
Likelihood of 30 January rate cut rises
UK economy sees worst growth since 2012
Annual growth of 0.6% weakest for more than seven years
Nearly half of UK firms predict recession this year
One-third also predict global recession
UK avoids recession despite annual growth reaching decade low
Services sector behind 'strong July'
UK GDP growth shrinks to -0.1% in August
All sectors down from July
Lacklustre December helps push GDP growth to 0.5% in Q1
Improved business investment
UK economy rebounds in January following dismal December
Rolling three-month growth remains subdued
European markets fall on news of Brexit deal; UK inflation unchanged in October
Draft text agreed between UK and EU
UK GDP growth hits highest level since 2016
0.6% growth
UK GDP grows 0.4% in Q2
YoY growth revised downwards on poor Q1 weather
World Cup and heatwave boosts UK GDP to 0.6%
Beat analysts' expectations
UK inflation sees first rise since November to 2.5%
Helped by rising oil price
'Sterling will suffer in the short term': Inflation unchanged at 2.4% in June
Upward pressure from motor fuels
A 'mixed picture of UK economy' as GDP climbs 0.2% in three months to end of May
First monthly reading
Video game price falls hold inflation steady at 2.4% in May
Energy costs rising by less than this time last year
UK inflation falls to lowest level in 12 months
Dropped to 2.5% in March
Inflation beats expectations to stick at 3% putting further pressure on BoE to hike rates in May
Remained unchanged at 3%
GDP beats expectations to increase 0.5% in Q4
Growth of 1.8% over the year
UK rate rise more likely as Q3 GDP beats forecasts with 0.4% growth
MPC to meet next week
Inflation close to 'topping out' as CPI holds steady at 2.6% in July
Unchanged from previous month
